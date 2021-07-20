Mammootty Shows Off His 'tiny Pony' In A Rare Picture; Asks Fans To 'stay Tuned'

Mammootty, who has been treating his fans and followers with throwback snaps recently, has dropped an unseen picture featuring himself on his official Instagram handle. The Vajram actor, who rarely shares pictures on his social media handle, has posted a picture where he can be seen flaunting a ponytail. Sharing the picture, the Shylock star simply penned a cryptic message in the caption.

Mammootty drops a rare picture

In the recent picture, the Shylock actor can be seen donning a yellow shirt and flashing his left profile for the camera. He can be seen flaunting a ponytail and beards. Many of his fans and followers were eager to know if the new look was for Mammootty's latest movie. However, the actor kept his fans on the edge with a cryptic message. He simply wrote, "Tiny pony '#staytuned'".

As soon as the picture was up on the Internet, his fans were also quick enough to shower love in the comments section of the post. Actor Vidhu Prathap and several other celebs dropped heart-eyed face emoticon and expressed their excitement. A fan commented, "Look" with a pair of heart-eyed face emojis. Another one wrote, "Ikkasii power" with a fire emoji. A netizen added, "Tiny pony". Another one chipped in, "Megastar" with a yellow heart.

Recently, Mammootty shared a self-portrait where he can be seen posing near a book shelf. He sported a casual look as he wore a navy-blue shirt and denim jeans. He completed his look with a pair of black bordered glasses. As Mammootty posed with the books and sunshine, he also flaunted his long hair. As for the caption, he wrote, "An ocean of knowledge. I must have read but a few drops. '#selfportrait'".

On the work front, the veteran actor has completed over five decades in the entertainment industry. He is predominantly seen in Malayalam cinema with a handful of films in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The list of popular Mammootty's films includes Madhura Raja, Masterpiece, Puthiya Niyamam, Munnariyippu, Karutha Pakshikal, Chronic Bachelor among others. Mammootty is currently waiting to resume work on his upcoming Malayalam gangster drama, Bheeshma Parvam.

IMAGE: MAMMOOTTY'S INSTAGRAM

