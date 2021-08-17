Mammootty Starts Shooting For All New Film Puzhu, Flaunts A Brand New Style

Veteran actor Mammootty took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to make an important announcement regarding his next film. He revealed that he has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Puzhu. Mammootty recently celebrated his golden jubilee in the film industry.

Mammootty took to the social media platform on Tuesday to share some important news on the occasion of Malayalam New Year. Sharing several pictures from the sets of the film, he wrote, ‘#Puzhu starts Rolling Today!’ The actor can be seen flaunting his long hair and sunglasses and also wears a mask in the pictures.

Here’s the post Mammootty uploaded to announce that Puzhu has commenced shooting

He also uploaded a picture of himself wishing his followers a Happy New Year. He wrote a wish in Malayalam for his followers on the auspicious day. The tweet translated to, ‘My heartfelt New Year greetings to all Malayalees.’

Here is the actor’s wish to all his followers

All about Puzhu

Puzhu is a social thriller and will be helmed by Ratheena Sharshad, who will be marking her directorial debut with the film. Although this film will be her film directorial venture, she has worked alongside well-renowned filmmakers like Revathy Asha in the film industry in the past. The film will also be Sharshad’s first collaboration with Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvoth, who will also star in the upcoming film.

Puzhu is co-written by the Unda writer Harshad as well as the well-known duo, Suhas-Sharfu. An interesting fact about the film is that it will be produced by S George and the much-loved Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films. This film will also mark the first time Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan will work together in a film. Theni Eswar is the cinematographer for the upcoming film and Jalikattu editor Deepu Joseph will be the editor for Puzhu.

Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar will take charge of the sound department, while Manu Jagadh will be the art director of the film. On the other hand, Sameera Saneesh will take on the role of the costume designer. One of Mammootty’s most recent films includes The Priest. The film streams on Amazon Prime Video and marks Mammootty and Manju Warrier’s first collaboration. The Malayalam supernatural film was directed by Jofin T. Chacko.

Picture Credits:Mammootty-Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.