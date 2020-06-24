Megastar Mammootty Takes Up 'old Hobbies' As He Turns Photographer Amid Lockdown; See Pics

The Mollywood megastar Mammootty is brushing up his old talents and taking up long-lost hobbies during the lockdown and his Instagram handle is proof. He has spoken about his love for photography in several of his interviews and the superstar was recently snapped putting his photography skills to test. Mammooty captured photographs of the birds in his neighbourhood and shared them on his Instagram handle which left his fans obsessing over his impressive photography skills.

Also Read | 'Sachy Wanted To Direct Multi-starrer With Mammootty', Says Production Controller Badusha

Mollywood actor Mammootty turns photographer

Yesterday, Mammootty took to Instagram to share a streak of photographs on his Instagram handle wherein he was snapped using a tripod and a telephoto lens to capture photographs of the birds in and around his courtyard, sporting a blue checkered shirt along with a white lungi and slippers.

Sharing the photograph which he clicked, the megastar captioned the post, "Morning guests! #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe (sic)". Check out the photos below:

Also Read | Mammootty's 'New York', Mohanlal's 'Ram' Scripts To Undergo Changes To Skip Outdoor Shoot?

The actor's Instagram post has received over 350k likes on Instagram and 13k comments in a day, garnering a lot of appreciation and applause from his fans. In addition to being a passionate photographer, Mammootty is also a car enthusiast. The actor reportedly owns around 369 four-wheelers.

Also Read | Mohanlal Leaves Behind Mammootty To Become The Highest-paid Actor Of Malayalam Cinema?

Meanwhile, on the career front, Mammootty's last Malayalam film which was a thriller, titled Shylock emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The actor was on a roll last year with several releases at the silver screens. He was also seen in the Tamil movie Peranbu which garnered a lot of critical acclaims.

Mammootty also acted in a Telugu movie titled Yatra, which was the biopic of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Furthermore, he also starred in yet another Malayalam film titled Unda last year, which not only received a thumbs up from film critics and the audience but also did the numbers at the box office.

Talking about his upcoming films, the actor will be next seen in the highly-anticipated political thriller titled One. Mammootty will be seen essaying the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala. He was also shooting for his upcoming horror-mystery, titled The Priest, prior to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, the makers had to halt the shoot for a while due to the lockdown.

Also Read | Mammootty's Upcoming Political-thriller 'One' Will Not Have An OTT Release, Confirm Makers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.