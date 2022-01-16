Mammootty Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'have Light Fever'

Mammootty took to his Twitter account on Sunday and broke the news that he has tested positive for COVID-19 'despite taking all the necessary precautions'. He mentioned that the only symptom he is experiencing is a light fever, but other than that reported that he was doing well. Several fans and followers of the Madhura Raja actor extended their best wishes to him during his illness.

Mammootty COVID positive

As the actor broke the news of his diagnosis to his fans and followers online, he mentioned that he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, January 15. He stated that he was self-isolating and following the orders of authorities. As he broke the news, he urged everyone reading his tweet to stay safe and wear a mask 'at all times'. His tweet read, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care."

Have a look at Mammootty's tweet here

This is not the first time the industry has seen COVID impact celebrities, as Mahesh Babu recently contracted the virus too. He too experienced mild symptoms and was isolating himself as he followed medical guidelines. He also urged his followers to get vaccinated as it 'reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization.' His tweet read, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow Covid norms and stay safe."

Image: Facebook/@Mammootty