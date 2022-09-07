Mammootty's Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan Shares Unseen Picture With Special Note For His Dad

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who has been entertaining the masses with his acting and action for the past few decades, rang in his 71st birthday today, September 7. To date, the actor is extremely active in the Indian film industry and is working on a few upcoming projects. On this special occasion, Mammootty has been receiving a lot of love and warm wishes from his fans. Dulquer Salmaan also penned a special note for his father and mentioned how he loves spending time with him.

Dulquer Salmaan shared two pictures of him with his father on the latter's birthday. In the photos, Mammootty could be seen donning a white printed shirt, while the Sita Ramam star wore a matching t-shirt. Sharing the photos, Dulquer Salmaan penned how he respects his father's time and always tries to get the most out of it. He added that he never asks his father to take a selfie as he knows the legendary actor receives such requests constantly. However, on the occasion of Mammootty's birthday, the Kurup star got some candid pictures clicked.

He wrote, "As long as I can remember, I’ve always been aware of your time. I’ve always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I’ll call only when I feel it’s something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let’s take a photo or a selfie cause I’m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It’s silly on my part but I’ve always been an over thinker. It’s the one thing Umma scolds me about always." "Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment," the actor added.

He further mentioned how there are some moments that he lives for and being at home with his father is one of them. He further wrote, "Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I’m still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work." While concluding his note, the Hey Sinamika actor wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything."

Dulquer Salmaan's special birthday note for his Pa

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan