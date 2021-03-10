Mammootty's 'Boss' Facemask Goes Viral As He Attends Press Meet Of 'The Priest'

Malayalam actor Mammootty is gearing up for his upcoming mystery movie The Priest. The movie is one of the highly anticipated releases of the actor. The actor attended a press conference of his movie along with his co-star Manju Warrier. What caught the attention of the eagle-eyed netizens was Mammootty's facemask at the event. The actor was wearing a mask of Hugo Boss brand and his look wearing the same has gone viral on the internet.

Mammootty's facemask goes viral

According to a report by Malayalam.news18.com, the facemask Mammootty was wearing the mask from the Hugo Mass New Season Print Mask collection and costs around Rs 1800. He is wearing a light orange coloured shirt for the press conference and his long hair is left open in waves. He is also sporting a pair of sunglasses. Netizens are loving this look of the actor and took to Twitter to appreciate the same. One of his fans also has hailed him as 'king'. See their reactions below:

The Priest's teaser

The teaser of this movie was dropped by Mammootty on his social media on March 9. In the teaser, the cast members of the film are looking for something in the forest. Mammootty is playing the character of Father Benedict who holds many dark secrets within him. There is a mysterious aura around him throughout the teaser which is extremely intriguing. What he wants is still not clear and Father Benedict's signature smirk can be seen in the end.

This movie marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Manju Warrier. It is the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko and is produced by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan. The screenplay of the film is written by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon. The film is slated to receive a theatrical release on March 11, 2021. The filming was delayed due to the lockdown imposed because of the pandemic but as cinemas and theatres are being reopened, fans of Mammooty are excited to see him on the silver screen again.

Mammootty has a power-packed 2021 as he has several movies lined up for releases. He will next be seen in the gangster movie Bheeshma Parvam. The film is directed by Amal Neerad and stars Anjali, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sreenath Bhasi in prominent roles. He also will be seen in the political drama film One which is directed by Santhosh Vishwanath.

Image courtesy- @mammootty and Twitter