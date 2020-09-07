Mammootty's Most Inconic Collaborations With With Acclaimed Filmmaker I.V. Sasi; See List

Mammootty is one of the most-loved actors in the South film industry. He has had a career span of 4 decades where he worked in nearly 400 movies. He has done movies mainly in Malayalam film industry but also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English movies as well. The National Award-winning actor is known for his work with popular filmmaker I.V. Sasi who gave him his first break as a hero in the film titled Trishna in 1981.

Mammootty's collaborations with director I.V. Sasi: Kanamarayathu

After director I.V. Sasi gave Mammootty his first break, he did another movie called Ee Nadu, John Jaffer Janardanan (1982) which saw Mammotty as the main hero. Following that Mammotty has delivered many movies with I.V. Sasi one of which is Kanamarayathu. The film was an adaptation of the novel named Daddy-Long-Legs by Jean Webster. The movie was written by Padmarajan.

Aalkkoottathil Thaniye

The movie Aalkkoottathil Thaniye was written by MT Vasudevan Nair. He is one of the famous writers who has worked with I.V. Sasi for many of his movies. The movie Aalkkoottathil Thaniye was released in 1984. The film starred Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Seema in the main roles.

Aksharangal

The Mammootty starrer Aksharangal is also considered as one of the finest movies ever made in the Malayalam cinema. The film was also released in 1984. The film Aksharangal was written by MT as well. Both Aksharangal and Aalkkoottathil were released in the year 1984 and were successful at the box office in Kerala.

Athirathram

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker I.V. Sasi, the Malayalam movie Athirathram saw Mammootty in the character of a Charles Shobhara type character. The film Athirathram was a massive hit and made Mammootty immensely popular amongst the film industry.

Adiyozhukkukal

This film, Adiyozhukkukal is a family drama helmed by IV Sasi. The film is also penned by MT Vasudevan Nair. The film starred Mammootty, Seema, Mohanlal, Balan K Nair, Vincent, and Rahman in the lead roles. For this film, Mammootty received immense popularity and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance as 'Karunan' too.

