Mammootty's Films Based On Historic Events In Kerala; From 'Yugapurushan' To 'Mamangam'

One of the most prominent figures of Indian cinema, Mammootty, has not only entertained the audience with his movies for over 4 decades but also depicted the history of the country. Mammootty's films over the years have changed according to the times with taking on a modern approach but the actor did not cease to portray roles that teach the audience about their country's history and heritage. Take a look at some of Mammootty's films that narrated important historical events of Kerala.

1. Yugapurushan

Released in the year 2010, Yugapurushan narrated the events of Sree Narayana Guru's life. Directed by the legendary director R. Sukumaran, the cast of the movie featured some of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema such as Mammootty, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Siddique. The movie covered heavy subjects such as the caste system and domestic abuse and was highly acclaimed by critics.

Pic Credit: Still from Yugapurushan

2. Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja

The Malayalam-language historical drama film based on the life events of the Hindu King, Pazhassi Raja, released in 2009. Directed by Hariharan, the movie featured Mammootty, Sarathkumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Suresh Krishna, and Kanika Subramaniam. Set in 1796, the plot of the movie narrated the plight of a Hindu King leaving his kingdom because of the East India Company and then using guerrilla warfare tactics to fight off his enemies.

3. 1921

Directed by I. V. Sasi and released in 1988, Mammootty starred in 1921, a movie based on Khader's life. The movie was based on the events of the British rule and how a Bullock cart driver and a revolutionist fight against the British rule. The duo joined one of the prominent leaders of the Malabar uprising, the brigade of Haji.

4. Mamangam

One of the latest movies of Mammootty, Mamangam was released in the year 2019 and directed by M. Padmakumar. Set in the medieval fair of Mamangam, the story revolves around the life of a 12-year-old warrior, Chandroth Chanthunni, becoming a legend after fighting Zamorin. The movie had an impressive ensemble of a cast featuring Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, Siddique, and Prachi Tehlan.

IMAGE- MAMMOOTTY'S INSTAGRAM

