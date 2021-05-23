Mammootty's Films From 'Immanuel' To 'Rappakal Where He Played A Hard Working Common Man

Mammootty is a celebrated senior actor who has worked in a variety of successful films in the last few decades. He has been a part of multiple content-heavy films, most of which span across different genres. Here is a look at a few Malayalam films of Mammootty where he played the common man, earning a living through sheer hard work.

Mammootty’s films based on the common man’s life

1. Immanuel

Immanuel is a 2013 film that starred Mammootty in the lead role. The plot of this film revolves around a man named Immanuel and his everyday struggles as he tries his best to survive in an insurance firm. The film has been directed by Lal Jose and stars actors like Renu Mathews, Salim Kumar, and Fahadh Faasil in important roles.

2. Pathemari

Pathemari is a Malayalam drama film that hit the theatres in 2015. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man named Narayanan who travels to Dubai to earn some money. He uses traditional means like waterways to get to the city and goes through numerous struggles but decides to suffer through it, for the sake of his family. This film has been directed by Salim Ahamed and also stars actors like Sreenivasan and Jewel Mary in key roles.

3. Rappakal

Rappakal is a family entertainer which hit the theatres in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolves around the life of an innocent man who lives within a huge traditional house with his mother. The character is hardworking, helpful, and generous, despite the hate he faces from several people. The film has been directed by Kamal and stars Sharada and Nayanthara in key roles.

4. Best Actor

Best Actor is a drama film which released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around a common man who is extremely passionate about becoming an actor. He is a school teacher by profession who takes a life-altering decision after realizing his passion for cinema. The film Best Actor has been directed by Martin Prakkat and stars actors like Sonu and Lal in key roles.

IMAGE: MAMMOOTTY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.