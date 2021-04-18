Mammootty's Films That Brought The Iconic Innocent-Mammukka Jodi Together

Mammootty is a celebrated Malayalam actor who has worked in a series of critically acclaimed films in the last few years. He is not just famous for his evergreen skills but also for his ability to pull off any character with much ease. He has also worked with a range of talented co-actors and some of these on-screen pairings have stayed with the audience over the years. Here is a look at a list of Mammootty’s films where he shared screen space with actor Innocent.

Mammootty’s films with Innocent

1. Vesham

Vesham is a 2004 drama film that is considered a classic amongst fans, even today. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man named Appu and his strong affection for his family. Mammootty plays the lead character of Appu in this film while Innocent plays his father, Pappan. Vesham has been directed by VM Vinu and also features actors like Indrajith Sukumaran in a key role.

2. Bus Conductor

Bus Conductor is a family drama film which hit the theatres in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolves around a businessman, affectionately called Kunjakka, by the people around him. In this film, Mammootty plays the lead role while Innocent is seen playing the character of Harisree Asokan. This film has been directed by VM Vinu and was a major hit amongst the people at the time of its release.

3. Harikrishnans

Harikrishnans is a comedy-drama film which hit the theatres in the year 1998. The plot of this entertainer revolves around a murder and a court case that involves two of the most reputed lawyers. The film stars Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla in an important role, alongside talented south Indian artists like Mohanlal and Nedumudi Venu. Mammootty plays the role of Hari in this film while Innocent is seen playing the character Sundaran.

4. Chronic Bachelor

Chronic Bachelor is a romantic drama film that hit the theatres in 2003. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young single man and his roommate as they face trouble due to one of their relatives. The film stars Mammootty as Sathyaparthapan and Innocent as his roommate Kuruvilla. The film has been directed by Siddique while the production has been done by Fazil.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Saina Music)