Mammootty's Films That Shed Light On Endearing Mother-son Relationships; See List

Mammootty has dominated Malayalam Cinema for the past four decades. The legendary actor has acted in 400 films, mainly in Malayalam and also several films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. As his work has been expanded in varieties of genres and themes, here are his films that shed light on mother-son relationships:

Mammootty's films that shed light on mother-son relationships

Thaniyavarthanam

Thaniyavarthanam, which means "The Repeating Theme', is a Malayalam drama flick written by late filmmaker A. K. Lothidas and directed by Sibi Malayil. Along with Mammootty, the film stars Saritha, Asha Jayaram, Parvathy, Mukhesh, Thilankan. Kaviyoor Ponnamma, among others. The film is set in a rural village in Kerala and follows the story of a school drawing teacher in Government service, Balan Gopalan, who has a serene life with two children, a wife, a mother, and younger siblings.

Things spiral when his family is believed to be cursed where the male from each generation goes mad. When his uncle dies suffering from a cognitive disorder, the villagers start to evaluate and judge his every move thinking he too would go mad. After several unfortunate events, Balan surrenders to society who projects him mentally ill, and his mother eventually poisons him to free him from his world.

Soorya Manasam

Soorya Manasam is a 1992 Malayalam movie which is inspired by the 1992 American film Mice and Men. Along with Mammootty, the film starred Sowcar Janaki, Raghuvran, Anugraha, Vinodini, Riza Bava, Ashokan, Siddique, among others in essential roles. The story of the film follows a slow-witted man Putturumees, who is mentally challenged and lives with his mother in a small village. The villagers face several issues because of his condition and eventually, his mother is forced to leave the village with him and move to a new place.

Arayannangalude Veedu

Arayannangalude Veedu is another Malayalam written and directed by the late A.K. Lothidas which released in March 2000. The film stars Mammootty, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Devan, Krishna Kumar, Shivaji, Kripa, Oduvil, among many others. The film follows Ravindranath, who is forced to leave his house in his teenage by his strict father and does not return home for 18 years. After he returns hometown with his family to attend a deceased friend's funeral, he finds out his family has been through some odd circumstances. His mother who is unwell for a while gets better upon seeing him and asks him to stay with her for the rest of her life.

Rappakal

Rappakal is a 2005 commercially successful Malayalam film directed by Kamal. The film starred Mammootty, Nayantara, and Sharada in the lead roles and Balachandra Menon, Geethu Mohandas, Vijayaraghavan, Janardhanan, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna among others in essential roles. The film follows Saraswathiyamma, the head of a noble family, who treats her servant Krishnan as one of her own sons. When her relatives come to visit her after a long time they see her richness and conspire to sell her house. Both Saraswathiyamma and Krishnan are very much attached to the house and set out to save it.

Promo Image Source: Still from Soorya Manasa on YouTube (Malayalam Entertainers)