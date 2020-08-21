Mammootty's Iconic Collaborations With Acclaimed Writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair

Mammootty, the Malayalam star is a popular celebrity with a huge fans base. Reportedly, Mammootty has been ruling the Malayalam film industry and box office for a career spanning three decades. Some of his films have also attained the status of cult films. Mammootty has collaborated with director-writer, MT Vasudevan Nair for several films which are a must-watch. Below are some of their best collaborations of the duo that are unmissable.

Mammootty's collaborations with writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair:

Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha

Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha was directed by T Hariharan and written by MT Vasudevan Nair. The film was based on a legend about the Chekavar warriors and impressed the fans. This 1989 release gave the audience a glance of who the real Chandu was. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, the film starred the great actor, Mammootty who won the National Award for the Best Actor for this film which was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. The film is considered as the greatest films of all time, as it ran for more than 300 days.

Adiyozhukkukal

This film, Adiyozhukkukal was a family drama helmed by IV Sasi and penned by MT Vasudevan Nair. The film starred Mammootty, Seema, Mohanlal, Balan K Nair, Vincent and Rahman in the lead roles. Adiyozhukkukal was a film based on a man named Karunan, who was an arrogant fisherman who returned to his native place after serving 5 years in prison. For this film, Mammootty received immense popularity and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance as Karunan. The film was a super hit at the box office and also impressed the fans.

Kerala Varma Pazzahi Raja

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja was a 2009 Malayalam historical drama helmed and penned by the famous combination, T. Hariharan and M.T. Vasudevan Nair respectively. The story of the film was based on the life of Pazhassi Raja, who was a Hindu king and fought against the British in the 18th century.

This film had one of the most vibrant sets and ensemble cast which gave this film cult status. Mammootty impressed the fans and made a special place in the hearts of the fans as Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja was one of his best performances. This hugely appreciated film won National Film Awards for Best Background Score, Best Audiography, including eight Kerala State Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards South.

