Mammootty’s Kannur Squad Adds 70 Shows Due To 'unprecedented Demand' Day After Its Release

Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad hit the theatres on September 28. Only a day after its release, 70 additional shows of the movie have been added in Kannur, Kerala due to high demand. The announcement was made by the film’s production house on Friday.

3 things you need to know

Kannur Squad is directed by Roby Varghese Raj.

The film’s cast includes Mammootty, Rony David, Shebin Benson and more. Mammootty leads a team of cop, who are on a mission.

The movie is made under Mammootty’s production Mammootty Kampany.

Kannur Squad gets 70 additional shows

Mammootty Kampany shared on its Instagram handle that Kannur Squad has got 70 additional shows added to its roster in Kannur. Their post read, “Due To Unprecedented Demand Adding 70 + Screens for Kannur Squad from Tomorrow. Thanks to Our Audience for Making this happen.”

The page was updated to include both the announcement and a list of all the upcoming shows of Kannur Squad. A total of 25 new centres were added, providing an additional 70 screens for the movie.

(Image shared by Mammootty Kampany | Image: Instagram)

What is the storyline of Kannur Squad?

Kannur Squad narrates the gripping saga of a police officer, played by Mammootty and his team and their challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. Further, it shows how he leads his team towards triumph, amid professional uncertainties in this gripping drama.

The film also features Sunny Wayne, Kishore, Azeez Nedumangad, Sarath Sabha and others in prominent roles. The story of the film is written by Muhammed Shafi with music scored by Sushin Shyam.

Talking about the film, Mammootty had earlier said in an interview, “Kannur Squad revolves around a squad who specialises in catching culprits. There is a squad called Kannur Squad under Kannur SP even now."