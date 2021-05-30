Mammootty's Most Memorable Romantic Films - From 'Mathilukal' To 'Ore Kadal'

Mammootty is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actors of the South Indian movie industry and is considered one of the greatest actors of the Indian Cinema. With a career spanning over 4 decades, the actor has given many unforgettable performances. While Mammootty is known for his action-packed movies, there are a handful of romantic movies in which the veteran actor has given the audience a memorable performance. Here is a list of Mammootty's romantic films.

1. Mathilukal

Mathilukal is an autobiographical romantic movie based on the novel of the same name by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. It is one of the most cherished and well-known love stories in Malayalam. The film centres on the prison life of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and the love between him and Narayani, a female prisoner at the prison, who remains unseen during the film. Mammootty plays the role of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer while K. P. A. C. Lalitha gives voice to Narayani. The movie was screened at the Venice Film Festival, it won four awards at the National Film Awards in 1990. In 2013, Forbes added Mammootty's performance in the film on its list of "25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema".

2. Yathra

Yathra is a 1985 romantic drama movie that was a remake of the Telugu film Nireekshana. The movie is an adaptation of 1977 Japanese classic The Yellow Handkerchief. Yathra tells a fictional story but is mounted upon the human rights infringements by the police and the prison administrations in India during the national emergency of 1975-1977 when the fundamental rights of the citizens were suspended. Mammootty plays the role of a convict, who tells his tragic love story.

3. Kandukondain Kandukondain

Kandukondain Kandukondain is a 2000 romantic drama movie based on Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility. The movie features an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai and Abbas. Veteran actors like Srividya, Raghuvaran and Manivannan play supporting roles. The movie won a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards South and was featured in international film festivals.

4. Ore Kadal

The 2007 movie is a romantic drama movie and explores the extra-marital affair between an intellectual economist and a housewife. It stars Mammootty, Meera Jasmine, Narain and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. The movie received critical acclaim upon its release and National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

5. Mazhayethum Munpe

The movie is a 1995 Malayalam romantic drama directed by Kamal and written by Sreenivasan. The film stars Mammootty, Shobhana, Annie and Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The plot is centred upon a love triangle between a college professor named Nandakumar, his fiancée Uma Maheshwari, and his student Shruthi. The film was remade in Hindi by the same director as Zameer: The Fire Within.

