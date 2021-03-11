Mammootty's 'One' Movie Trailer Out, Actor All Set For Political Battle As CM Kadakkal

While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of superstar Mammootty's never before seen avatar in the upcoming film, One, the makers of the same unveiled its much-awaited trailer on Wednesday that garnered massive love from fans. The 2-minute video takes viewers into a state that's filled with chaos and everyone's scuffling to meet their own political needs. Helmed by Santhosh Viswanath, Mammootty's One movie trailer has surpassed 948K in less than a day.

One Malayalam movie trailer released

The short video introduces Mammootty as Kerala's fictional CM, Kadakkal Chandran. Looks like an incident has created widespread ripples in the state and hence everyone is against the CM. More so, everyone's started judging his proficiency as he's a barber's son. The video has a series of violent riots, instances where the innocent are put to prison, and wilful fire breakouts. After seeing the ruckus in the state, P Balachandran's character remarks, "These things will happen if a barber's son becomes the Chief Minister."

However, Mammootty turns a deaf hear and makes a devil-may-care entry, leaving each one surprised. "I am ordering an enquiry," assures Kadakkal. By the looks of the trailer, a bunch of people from a political party has teamed up against Chandran. A character in the video is heard saying, "The party is above all," which means whatever, and however bad the situation turns, the CM's decisions shouldn't crush down the party's wellbeing. It will be interesting to see if Mammootty as the CM will fight them all and bring a solution to the non-stop pandemonium.

Mammootty's latest movie One is written by Bobby and Sanjay; and is produced by Sreelakshmi. R. One Malayalam movie's cast includes Jagadish, Alencier, Sudheer Karamana, Joju George, Binu Pappu, Siddique, Shankar Ramakrishnan, among others. What works in the trailer is that every character has a different story to unfold, leaving viewers intrigued about what Chandran's final call will be. Meanwhile, Gopi Sundar has composed the score and background music for One. The makers have yet not revealed the release date of the movie. The trailer ends with a person saying, "Politics is no longer about serving the country? Right?", and this leaves the viewer to know more about the gripping plot of the film.