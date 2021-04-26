Mammootty's 'One' To Stream On Netflix From April 27, 2021: Reports

Mammootty's One is a Malayalam-language political thriller film directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and written by Bobby & Sanjay. The movie released in theatres on March 26, 2021, only in Kerala, and now the makers are all set to stream it on OTT giant Netflix. Here is everything you need to know about when the political thriller would stream on Netflix and what it is about.

Mammootty's One movie online

According to a report by Filmibeat, One is finally gearing up for its OTT release, one month after it hit screens in Kerala theatres. Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly bagged the online streaming rights of One for Rs. 7 Crores. It is being said that the film will premiere on Netflix tomorrow, April 27, 2021. Though the movie was originally scheduled to be released in May 2020, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and finally released in March this year, to mixed reviews. According to the trade experts, One has crossed the prestigious 25-Crore mark, considering the worldwide box office collection, as well as the pre-release business.

More about the film

The Malayalam political thriller film's cast features Mammootty playing the lead character of Kadakkal Chandran, while Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, and Murali Gopy also portray pivotal roles. The plot of the movie focuses on the life of CM Kadakkal, who is well-respected for his power in the political world. The movie also shows how a politician's life and perspectives evolve after earning a title in the government. The film was originally scheduled to release on May 22, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mammootty's movies

Mammootty was last seen in the horror-thriller film titled The Priest, wherein he starred opposite Manju Warrier. The horror mystery film was scheduled for an August 2020 release but got delayed due to the pandemic. Helmed by debutant director Jofin T Chacko and bankrolled by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph under their production banners RD Illuminations and Anto Joseph Film Company, the plot revolves around Fr. Benedict, a priest with extraordinary skills to solve cold cases is in the trial of his new case.

