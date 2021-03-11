Mammootty's 'One' Trailer Takes Internet By Storm; Dulquer Comments 'Governing Soon'

Actor Mammootty has seemed to have impressed fans with his much-awaited trailer of the film One. The actor plays the role of a chief minister in the movie which deals primarily with political drama. The fans seemed thoroughly impressed with the trailer as they commented to express their excitement for the film. Dulquer Salmaan, who is a self-proclaimed fan of his father's work, too commented on the trailer, praising it.

Mammootty's One movie takes the internet by storm

The trailer starts off on a very gritty note with a number of individuals protesting out on the streets of Kerala. The police drag barricades and gear up with riot protection gear as the furious crowd surround the barricade gates. An ambush breaks out among the police and the crowds resulting in adverse measures. As this entire mentioned sequence is played out, the ministers can be seen discussing topics and thus referring to the riots outside. They try to seek the aid of the chief minister played by Mammootty who makes a grand entry. However, a twist in the trailer is witnessed when Mammootty enters the frame as the chief minister but the rioting crowd burns a statue with the words “CM” on it. Thus the crowds in the film seem to be displaced with the political figure and the narrative moves quickly.

The political drama is sure to take the audience on a ride exploring the inner workings of politics. The trailer looked compelling and thus came out as a gritty yet engaging political drama. Fans of actor Mammootty seemed to be very impressed with his role in the film. Several dialogues from the trailer too stood out with fans praising each line that was said by marking their time slot. One of the dialogues that seemed to have stood out was the final dialogue delivered in the trailer where a minister states that politics is business. The fans seemed to have taken a liking to the powerful dialogues used within the film and praised Mammootty for coming with an awesome film like One. Dulquer Salmaan himself commented on the trailer of his father's film and stated that the political drama film may just be a one of a kind film. He added that he is very excited to watch it on the big screen and thus ended his comment with the words “Governing Soon”.

