Mammootty's 'Ormakalundayirikkanam', 'Lal Salam': Malayalam Films Based On Communism

Kerala as a state has been under the leadership of the Left Democratic Front for many years now. The state has been proud of its communist heritage and everything that stands for and have protected their identity at every cost. It is thus only obvious that Malayalam films on Communism have been a dominant trope since the very beginning. Fresh after the State Elections held in Kerala, let us have a look at some of the most popular Malayalam Films on Communism that have been made.

Malayalam Films on Communism

Ormakalundayirikkanam

Ormakalundayirikkanam is one of Mammootty’s films on Communism that spoke about a very integral time in the State’s history. The movie is set against the framework of Kerala's first communist government on the verge of being deposed in 1959 after just two years in power. Jayan, a school-aged adolescent, develops a warm relationship with Bhasi, the tailor, who is an outspoken Communist Party supporter. Jayan's father is a staunch supporter of the Republican Party. With information dawning on him, Jayan realises how Bhasi and his family live in constant fear of being decimated by the lackeys of Congress and the upper castes, who appear to usurp power by dubious means and intimidation.

Jayan's close relationship with Dr Tharakan, a scientist who studies imminent doomsday scenarios, allows him to see things clearly. Jayan knows that the truth has been tainted by bloodshed, assassination, and vengeance. The film stars Mammootty, Master Nithin, Bharath Gopi, Priyambada Ray, Nedumudi Venu, Kukku Parameswaran and Sreenivasan.

Lal Salam

Lal Salam is a Malayalam political movie directed by Venu Nagavalli and produced by K. R. G. Release. It was released in 1990. Mohanlal, Murali, Geetha, and Urvashi star in the film. This film was a super hit, playing in seven theatres for more than 150 days. The tale follows the lives of three Communist Party of India members, Sakhavu Stephen Nettooran, Sakhavu D.K. Antony, and Sakhavu Sethulakshmi, in two phases: before and after their imprisonment.

Arabikkatha

The tale of "Cuba" Mukundan is told in this film. He is a committed leftist who exists for the cause. Mukundan is forced to take a job in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, due to the machinations of a crooked politician named Karunan, who sees Mukundan as a danger to his political career. The film then highlights his life in Dubai and how even while living in a centre of commerce he manages to uphold his values as a true Communist.

Sakhavinte Priyasakhi

In Kannur, Rohini (Neha Saxena) is the widow of a Communist chief. Soon after their wedding, Rohini's husband is murdered in a political war. Rohini's life after her husband's death is chronicled in this film. The film shows how she lives her life by the ideals of her husband even after he is cruelly taken from her because of his belief in the cause.