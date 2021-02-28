Mammootty's Prominent Films Having Well-orchestrated Action Sequences: Here's The List

Many of Mammootty’s films are full of his action-packed performances that his fans are in love with. The actor has a long list of movies in which his sequences were well organised and content-driven. Some of Mammootty’s films having well-orchestrated action scenes include Big B, Best Actor, Mamangam, Twenty:20, Balram vs Tharadas and many others. Read ahead to know more about the actor and his well-organised action sequences in the films.

Mammootty’s films that featured well-executed action sequences

Mamankam

Released in 2019, Mamankam is a popular period action film directed by M Padmakumar. The action sequences in the movie were directed by Sham Kaushal and received tons of praise. Mammootty was applauded for Kalaripayattu as well as for his rogue and unique combat style in the film. Apart from Mammootty, other cast members of the movie included actors such as Unni Mukundan, Siddiqui, Prachi Tehlan, Suresh Krishna, Achuthan B Nair, Manikuttan and many others.

Big B

The popular 2007 action-thriller, Big B was co-written and directed by Amal Neerad. This was one of the popular Mammootty’s films whose action sequences were better in terms of their technical brilliance and stunt directors Anl Arasu and Gn Murugan managed to break the contemporary impression of Malayalam action movies in the most classy way.

Best Actor

Best Actor, directed by Martin Prakkat, featured Mammootty alongside Sruthi Ramakrishnan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar, Master Vivas, Sukumari and many others. The story revolved around the life of a teacher who dreams of becoming a movie actor. As the movie was well-received by the audiences, its stunts were also liked by them. Many of the action scenes involved smooth movements by the actor which made all the stunts look real without any special effects.

Twenty:20

The 2008 movie Twenty:20 was directed by Joshiy and consisted of an ensemble cast of actors namely Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Jayaram and Suresh Gopi in the lead. Though the movie received mixed reviews from the audiences, the well-planned and executed action scenes featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal received appreciation from the viewers.

Also Read Movies Like 'Pogaru' If You Loved The Action Drama; From 'Yajamana' To 'Ayogya' & More

Also Read Parole Movie Review: Action-packed Entertainer That Fails To Engage The Audience

Balram vs Tharadas

This 2006 Malayalm crime-thriller was written by T. Damodaran and S. N. Swamy and directed by I.V. Sasi. While the action scenes of the film were well-edited, the fight sequences were also quite believable and well-executed. The other cast members of the film included Mukesh, Siddique, Katrina Kaif, Prem Prakash, Akhila and many others.

Also Read Mammootty Was Almost Replaced By Mohanlal In Kadha Parayumbol! Did You Know?

Also Read DYK Mammootty's 'New Delhi' Was Highest Grossing Film In Mollywood In 1987?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.