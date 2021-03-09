Mammootty's 'The Priest' Teaser Released, Fans Are Eagerly Waiting For Its Release

Mammootty took to his Instagram to share a new teaser of The Priest. The Priest is an upcoming supernatural drama that stars Mammootty in the role of Father Benedict. This is the first collaborative venture of Mammootty and Manju Warrier. The direction of the film is helmed by Jofin T.Chako. Fans are loving the teaser of The Priest and are eagerly waiting for its release.

Mammootty shares new teaser of The Priest

Fans are showering love for The Priest teaser. The post has garnered over two million views and more than a million likes. Several fans expressed their views with emojis while several others said that they are eagerly waiting for the movie. Some of them even praised the actor and said that the movie will be a huge hit. Check out some of the reactions to the teaser below.

Other actors like Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, and T.G Ravi are a part of the cast of The Priest. The film is written by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep. The music score is done by Rahul Raj whereas the cinematography is done by Akhil George.

More about Mammootty

Mammooty is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian cinema industry. He has won three National Awards and seven Kerala State Film Awards. He made his debut with Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971. He then starred in some popular movies like Sphodanam, Ahimsa, and Munnettam. In 1986, he alone acted in 35 movies within a single year. In 1981, he starred in Oru CBI Diary Kurippu in which he played the role of a CBI officer. His role in this movie was received a lot of praise from the audience. In 2019, he was seen in the popular movie called Madhura Raja which was a spin-off to the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. Later on, he even starred in Khalid Rahman's movie called Unda which is regarded as one of the best movies of the new wave of Malayalam cinema. He was last seen in the movie Shylock in which he played the role of Devan who was the boss of the loan sharking organization in the movie.

Image Credits: @mammootty Instagram

