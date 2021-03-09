Mammootty's 'The Priest' Teaser Review: Get Ready For A Riveting Supernatural Drama

Actor Mammootty took to Instagram to share the teaser of his upcoming movie The Priest. The Priest is a highly anticipated Malayalam movie. It is directed by debutant director Jofin T. Chacko and it marks the first collaborative venture between Mammootty and Manju Warrier. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and B. Unnikrishnan. The screenplay is written by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon. Mammootty plays the role of father Benedict in the movie. So now that The Priest teaser has premiered, here's a detailed review of it.

The Priest teaser review

The teaser begins with dark and strange glimpses of Mammootty as Father Benedict in the movie. A harrowing background score constantly plays throughout the teaser and we see close-up shots of every cast member in the movie. In those shots, they appear to be afraid of something while some of them can be seen trying to find some clues in a forest. Mammotty can be seen in the look of a Father who is filled with dark secrets, he appears in different looks and the motive of his character appears to be a mystery. In the end, we see the famous smirk of Mammootty as Father Benedict. Take a look at the teaser below.

The teaser gives a few hints about the movie. The dark setting of rooms and the deadly music score does most of the work. In one of the scenes, Mammootty can be spotted wearing black devil-like cloth and it raises a question about the intentions of his character. Mammootty's unique avatar in the movie will be a treat to watch for fans. By the looks of it, this definitely looks like a gripping supernatural drama that will be loved by the fans of the horror and mystery genre.

Besides Mammootty, several popular actors like Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Sreenath, and Jagdish can be spotted in the teaser of The Priest. The film was delayed because of the pandemic but now as the theatres have opened in Kerala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 11, 2021.

(image credits: Mammootty official instagram)