Mammooty Wishes His 'princess' Granddaughter Marie On Her Fourth Birthday

Malayalam superstar Mammooty is a doting grandfather and his latest social media post is proof of it. On the occasion of his granddaughter Marie’s fourth birthday, Mammooty took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture of her. He also called her his ‘princess’ in the caption of the post.

Mammooty's granddaughter's 4th birthday

In the picture, little Marie is posing for the camera with her hands joined and is giving a toothy smile to the camera. She is wearing a grey tee-shirt and her hair is tied in pigtails. While sharing the picture, Mammooty wrote, ‘Today is my princess’ fourth birthday’.

As soon as Mammooty's Instagram post was shared, several celebrities from the south Indian film industry showered love on the little munchkin and sent birthday wishes to her. Nazriya Fahadh, Vinodayathra actor Ganapathi and actor/director Soubin Shahir have commented on the post using the heart emoticons. See their reactions below.

Dulquer Salman's birthday wish for Marie

Dulquer Salman also took to his Instagram to pen a lengthy for his daughter Marie on her birthday. He shared a collage of pictures from when Marie was a baby to her latest photo. In the caption of the post, he wrote that he looks at Marie’s photos when he away from her due to work commitments. He further wrote, “It’s the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart. It’s another lockdown birthday for you. And this time you had no friends over. Still you were the happiest little girl. May Allah always ensure you’re happy and smiling just as you are. We your family could ask for nothing more. You’re our joy and blessing. Our smiles and our laughter. Happy birthday my darling. 4 years old !! We know for a whole year you’re going to wait for your next birthday. We hope you had the most special day boobootum”.

Mammooty's movies

The 69-year-old star was last seen in the political drama film One. He is currently filming for his highly anticipated gangster movie Bheeshma Parvam. The movie is helmed by Amal Neerad and stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Lena among others. Mammooty also shared the first look of his character on Instagram.

