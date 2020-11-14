Mamta Mohandas' Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The 'My Boss' Actor With Trivia Quiz

Mamta Mohandas is most popular for her works in Malayalam films. She has also worked in a few Tamil and Telugu productions. Mamta debuted in the 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham, directed by Hariharan. Although the film did not do well at the box office, she attracted attention for her sensitive portrayal of Indira. In 2007, she acted with Mammootty in the film Big B.

She eventually stepped into the Telugu film industry as well, when she appeared in a supporting role in the film Yamadonga. The film Passenger, in which she played the role of a television reporter, became a turning point in Mamtha's career. She will be next seen in Prashanth Murali's Lalbagh. The film, touted to be a crime-thriller, stars Mamta Mohandas in the lead. Mamta got engaged to Prajith Padmanabhan, a Bahrain-based businessman. They got married in December 2011 in Kozhikode. She is celebrating her birthday today, November 14. On Mamta Mohandas’ birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies, career, and trivia.

Mamta Mohandas' quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Mamta Mohandas?

Mayookham

Adbutham

Lanka

Baba Kalyani

2. Which film featured Mamta Mohandas alongside Mammootty?

Bus Conductor

Krishnarjuna

Passenger

Kadha Thudarunnu

3. Which SS Rajamouli movie featured Mamta Mohandas?

Thadaiyara Thaakka

Yamadonga

To Noora With Love

Passenger

4. Which film featured Mamta Mohandas alongside Manju Warrier?

Thoppil Joppan

Udaharanam Sujatha

Jagadam

To Noora With Love

5. Which movie featured Mamta Mohandas alongside Biju Menon?

Varsham

Arike

Kaalai

Baby Sitter

6. Which film marked the debut of Mamta Mohandas as a playback singer?

Shankardada Zindabad

Rakhi

Chakri

Goa

7. Mamta sang songs for which Chiranjeevi starrer?

Chakri

Anwar

Shankardada Zindabad

Keeravani

8. Which dance reality show was judged by Mamta Mohandas?

Kerala Cancer

Hand of God

Dance India Dance

D 4 Dance

Also Read| Vikas Khanna's Birthday: Take A Quiz About The Michelin Star Chef On His Birthday

9. Mamta Mohandas survived which disease?

Paralysis

Breathing problem

Cancer

Neurotic disease

Also Read| Mamta Mohandas Talks About Her Viral Video Of Recording 'Rumaal Ambili' Song In Closet

10. Mamta Mohandas was awarded Kerala State Film Awards for which movie?

Rakhi

Arike

Kadha Thudarunnu

My Boss

Also Read| Mamta Mohandas Felt 'unsafe' While Travelling Back To The United States Amid Pandemic

Mamta Mohandas' quiz - answers

Mayookham

Bus conductor

Yamadonga

Udaharanam Sujatha

Baby Sitter

Rakhi

Shankardada Zindabad

D 4 Dance

Cancer

Kadha Thudarunnu

Also Read| Mamta Mohandas Says 'everything Is Peaceful' In US After The Black Lives Matter Movement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.