Mamta Mohandas' Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The 'My Boss' Actor With Trivia Quiz

Mamta Mohandas is celebrating her birthday today, November 14. On Mamta Mohandas' birthday, here is a quiz based on the actor's career, movies, trivia etc.

Mamta Mohandas is most popular for her works in Malayalam films. She has also worked in a few Tamil and Telugu productions. Mamta debuted in the 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham, directed by Hariharan. Although the film did not do well at the box office, she attracted attention for her sensitive portrayal of Indira. In 2007, she acted with Mammootty in the film Big B.

She eventually stepped into the Telugu film industry as well, when she appeared in a supporting role in the film Yamadonga. The film Passenger, in which she played the role of a television reporter, became a turning point in Mamtha's career. She will be next seen in Prashanth Murali's Lalbagh. The film, touted to be a crime-thriller, stars Mamta Mohandas in the lead. Mamta got engaged to Prajith Padmanabhan, a Bahrain-based businessman. They got married in December 2011 in Kozhikode. She is celebrating her birthday today, November 14. On Mamta Mohandas’ birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies, career, and trivia. 

Mamta Mohandas' quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Mamta Mohandas?

  • Mayookham
  • Adbutham
  • Lanka
  • Baba Kalyani

2. Which film featured Mamta Mohandas alongside Mammootty?

  • Bus Conductor
  • Krishnarjuna
  • Passenger
  • Kadha Thudarunnu

3.  Which SS Rajamouli movie featured Mamta Mohandas?

  • Thadaiyara Thaakka
  • Yamadonga
  • To Noora With Love
  • Passenger

4. Which film featured Mamta Mohandas alongside Manju Warrier?

  • Thoppil Joppan
  • Udaharanam Sujatha
  • Jagadam
  • To Noora With Love

5. Which movie featured Mamta Mohandas alongside Biju Menon?

  • Varsham
  • Arike
  • Kaalai
  • Baby Sitter

6. Which film marked the debut of Mamta Mohandas as a playback singer?

  • Shankardada Zindabad
  • Rakhi
  • Chakri
  • Goa

7.  Mamta sang songs for which Chiranjeevi starrer? 

  • Chakri
  • Anwar
  • Shankardada Zindabad
  • Keeravani

8.  Which dance reality show was judged by Mamta Mohandas?

  • Kerala Cancer
  • Hand of God
  • Dance India Dance
  • D 4 Dance

9.  Mamta Mohandas survived which disease?

  • Paralysis
  • Breathing problem
  • Cancer
  • Neurotic disease

10.   Mamta Mohandas was awarded Kerala State Film Awards for which movie?

  • Rakhi
  • Arike
  • Kadha Thudarunnu
  • My Boss

Mamta Mohandas' quiz - answers

  • Mayookham
  • Bus conductor
  • Yamadonga
  • Udaharanam Sujatha
  • Baby Sitter
  • Rakhi
  • Shankardada Zindabad
  • D 4 Dance
  • Cancer
  • Kadha Thudarunnu

