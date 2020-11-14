Mamta Mohandas' Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The 'My Boss' Actor With Trivia Quiz

Quick links:
Mamta Mohandas is most popular for her works in Malayalam films. She has also worked in a few Tamil and Telugu productions. Mamta debuted in the 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham, directed by Hariharan. Although the film did not do well at the box office, she attracted attention for her sensitive portrayal of Indira. In 2007, she acted with Mammootty in the film Big B.
She eventually stepped into the Telugu film industry as well, when she appeared in a supporting role in the film Yamadonga. The film Passenger, in which she played the role of a television reporter, became a turning point in Mamtha's career. She will be next seen in Prashanth Murali's Lalbagh. The film, touted to be a crime-thriller, stars Mamta Mohandas in the lead. Mamta got engaged to Prajith Padmanabhan, a Bahrain-based businessman. They got married in December 2011 in Kozhikode. She is celebrating her birthday today, November 14. On Mamta Mohandas’ birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies, career, and trivia.
