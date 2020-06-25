Mamta Mohandas Felt 'unsafe' While Travelling Back To The United States Amid Pandemic

Mamta Mohandas, last seen in Akhil Paul and Anas Khan's Forensic, recently flew back to the United States, after being in lockdown for more than 65 days with her parents in Kerala. Sharing her travel experience with an online portal, Mamta said that she felt unsafe and was worried about getting infected by the virus while travelling, especially because her flight was overbooked. She added that following safety precautions and maintaining social distancing at the airport terminals and gate was hard.

Mamta Mohandas, who lives in California, flew back to Kochin at the time COVID-19 lockdown started. However, since the actor had some prior commitments to fulfill in the United States, she flew back to the country in the last week of May. She reportedly finished her two-week lockdown recently.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Selfie Collection During COVID-19 Lockdown Is Simply Unmissable

Mamta Mohandas shares her travelling experience during coronavirus pandemic

Further, in the media interview, Mamta Mohandas talked about her 15-hour long flight from Kochin to Chicago. Mamta Mohandas revealed that she was given a visor, face mask and hand sanitisers in individual packs to use throughout their plane journey. Following social distancing rules, there was no in-flight service, instead, there was a bag of grub kept on their seats, revealed Mamta.

However, after completing a strenuous flight, Mamta Mohandas was shocked to see a quiet airport, with no one but essential staff. Mamta exclaimed that she was astounded when she landed because of the silence and calmness.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Done Nothing Of 'exceptional Genius' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Mamta Mohandas on the new normal

Mamta Mohandas, who stays near Venice Beach, revealed that life in the bustling neighbourhood is different now. She disclosed that most of the places in the vicinity are closed or opened for a few hours. She exclaimed everything is changed, but life is returning to normalcy.

Also Read | Ridhi Dogra's Take On COVID-19 Lockdown: 'Was Not A Productivity Contest'

Mamta Mohandas, last seen in Forensic, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Prashanth Murali's Lalbagh. The film touted to be a crime-thriller stars Mamta Mohandas in the lead, while actors like Rahul Madhav, Nandini Rai, and Sijoy Varghese essay pivotal roles. The trailer of the forthcoming movie was recently released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown To Force 1000 Plus Cinema Halls To Shut Down All Over India?

The Mamta Mohandas starrer is produced by Raj Zacharias under his production banner. Besides the upcomer, Mamta Mohandas has an array of movies in her kitty.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.