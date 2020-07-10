Mamta Mohandas Talks About Her Viral Video Of Recording 'Rumaal Ambili' Song In Closet

Mamta Mohandas, who has been living in Downtown Los Angeles for the past few years, flies down to Kerala every time she signs a new Malayalam film. The actor recently posted a video where her friend finds her recording her song Rumaal Ambili in the closet on her LA apartment. The video shared on Mamta Mohandas' social media has gone viral.

In a recent interview with an online portal, Mamta Mohandas talked about recording Rumaal Ambili in the closet and more. Mamta revealed that this is not the first time she is recording in the closet. In the past, she had dubbed a few lines for Venu's Carbon (2018) in her closet. Although the film was shot in sync sound, however due to some technical issues, a few portions of Mamta Mohandas and Fahadh Faasil starrer required dubbing. Since Mamta had flown back to LA, she decided to send her part over email.

Mamta Mohandas vividly recalled that she tried to record her portions everywhere in her apartment. But since her house in LA is not carpeted, there was a lot of noise and disturbance. So, she decided to record in her wardrobe, which luckily was carpeted. She recorded her portion with the help of application Voice Recorder, revealed Mamta Mohandas in the interview. It turned out to be perfect and crystal clear, and her colleagues could not believe that Mamata recorded her lines in her wardrobe space, exclaimed the Lalbagh actor.

So, amid pandemic, Mamta repeated the same and recorded the song Rumaal Ambili on her phone and sent it to music composer Rahul Raj. Rumaal Ambili is a soothing track sung by Mamta Mohandas with additional vocals from Zia Ul Haq. The song is from Mamta's forthcoming movie Lalbagh.

Mamta Mohandas on lockdown and spending time with parents

Mamta Mohandas, who stays away from her parents, after several years got the opportunity to spend time with her parents due to the lockdown. She was in Kerala with her parents until last month and spent most of the day chatting and meditating with her parents. She also exclaimed that she used to help her mother with cooking and cleaning; do yoga and exercises with her father.

Mamta Mohandas, last seen in Forensic, is gearing up for the release of Lalbagh. The movie is directed by Prasanth Murali of the Paisa Paisa (2013) fame. In the forthcoming film, Mamta will play the role of Sara, a nurse, whose husband is murdered during a birthday party at their house, she revealed in the interview. Lalbagh is touted to be a crime-thriller and stars Mamta in the lead, while actors like Rahul Madhav, Nandini Rai, and Sijoy Varghese essay pivotal roles. The trailer of the forthcoming movie was recently released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

