Mamta Mohandas Rides Bike After 15yrs; Says 'Why Wait For Someone When You’ve Had Enough?'

On April 28, 2021, singer Mamta Mohandas took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen riding a bike in Bahrain. In the caption, she informed her fans that she used to ride bikes earlier but gave up after starting her career in the entertainment industry. She also shared her excitement and the experience of riding a bike after so long. She reminisces the days when she would freely ride through Banglore roads.

Mamta Mohandas rides a bike after 15 years

In the video, Mamta can be seen donning a grey tank top which she paired with a pair of denim jeans. She went for subtle makeup and wore dark red matte lipstick. Her short hair is side-parted and she has kept them open. As for the caption, she wrote, "Why wait for someone to take you for a ride when you’ve had enough...". "Riding after 15 years... the most amazing thing was that I haven’t lost touch!!! '#musclememory'. Building a career in films also meant putting away days when I used to ride a motorcycle around town freely.. oh those Bangalore days!!!". She concluded her note, "Thanks for the Harley @kinglullu" with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and complimented the singer and actor. Prasanna Sujit commented, "Partner", while Neerav Bavlecha wrote, "Killer please take me for a ride" with a laughing out loud face emojis. A fan commented, "Power" with a pair of fire emoticons. Another one wrote, "Pwollii. keep rocks mam" with clapping hands emoticon. A user commented, "You're an amazing rider. This ride gives goosebumps. Stunning video" with a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, "You are the strongest person I've ever seen in my life..I love you a lot" with a pair of red hearts.

On the work front, the list of popular Mamta Mohandas' movies includes Mayookham, Madhuchandralekha, Victory, Kadha Thudarunnu, Celluloid among others. Mamta is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Malayalam film, Lalbagh. She will also be seen in Anand Shankar's Tamil flick, Enemy, which also features Arya and Vishal in the lead roles.

