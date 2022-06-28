'Manasanamaha': Telugu Short Film Enters Guinness World Records, Adivi Sesh Congratulates

Telugu's short film Manasanamaha, directed by Deepak Reddy, continues to touch on the grandeur of success. After being credited with various prestigious awards, the film added another major feat in its kitty after it made to the Guinness World Records for becoming the short film with the most number of award wins ever.

As per the official page on the Guinness website, the short film has won 513 awards from different film festivals across the globe. The film which is bankrolled by Shilpa Gajjala is a short romantic comedy about a young man musing on the nature of love, recounting three relationships from his past.

The good news left all Tollywood stars praising and appreciating the makers of the film for their wonderful feat. Major fame Adivi Sesh and Pushpa director Sukumar have appreciated Deepak on the prestigious honour. Deepak has also shared a picture of the Guinness certificate on Twitter which also won him tremendous love from fans.

Adivi Sesh congratulated Deepak and the team for the major achievement and wrote, “Dear Deepu, what a phenomenal achievement. A game-changing short film. I also have the pleasure of calling you a friend as well as the distributor of #Major. I can’t wait for you to shake the world with a feature film!”

The short stars Viraj Ashwin and Drishika Chander in lead roles. It was reportedly shot in five days on a budget of $5000. The film was dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. The film that was released on YouTube, even qualified for the prestigious Oscar & Bafta Awards. The film brought several laurels after it was screened across various festivals including the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Bengaluru International Short film festival, and San Francisco Frozen Film Festival among others.

