Manasi Parekh Gohil Starrers To Add To Your Watch-list: From 'Uri' To 'Golkeri'

Actor Manasi Parekh is one of the promising actors in the acting fraternity. Post winning several accolades and competition for her singing prowess, Manai began her acting career with the Hindi show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. Ever since then she has essayed several versatile roles onscreen. From regional fame to getting in roped in for a hit movie like Uri, her career has been a roller coaster ride. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at all the movies starring Manasi Parekh Gohil:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Directed by debutant director Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike was a military action movie released in 2019. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film chronicles a dramatized version of the retribution to the 2016 Uri attack.

The story follows how Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army plays a leading role in the plan of attacks and gets all his battalion back alive to India. In the film, Manasi Parekh Gohil plays Neha Shergill Kashyap, aka Vihaan’s sister who loses her husband in the brutal attack of Uri.

Leelai

Released in 2012, Leelai is a Tamil-language romantic comedy film helmed by Andrew Louis. Produced by Ramesh Babu, the film stars Shiv Panditt and Manasi Parekh in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Karthik, a boy who is just a flirt. However, upon finding his true love, he has to change his identity to make his lady love to believe in him. On IMDb, the movie has earned 6.5 stars out of 10.

Golkeri

This Gujarati comedy-drama stars Manasi Parekh Gohil and Malhar Thakar in the lead role. It is a remake of the 2017 Marathi flick Muramba and follows the life story of Sahil and his fiance Harshita. Post their breakup, their parents try to convince both Sahil and Harshita to get over their differences and patch up again. The theatrical run of the movie was shortened owing to the nationwide COVID-19 shutdown. Later, the makers subsequently released the film on Amazon Prime Video.

