Manchu Manoj Pens Loving Note On Sibling Lakshmi Manchu's Birthday; Rakul Preet Joins In

Manchu Manoj dedicated a special post to his sister and actor Lakshmi Manchu on her birthday today, October 8, stating that he's 'very proud' of all her accomplishments.

Lakshmi, who made her acting debut with the TV series Las Vegas, also received heartfelt wishes from her close pal Rakul Preet Singh as the latter dropped a long note praising her 'soul sister'.

Manchu Manoj and Rakul Preet Singh wish Lakshmi Manchu on her birthday

Taking to Twitter handle on Saturday, Manchu Manoj shared his sister's picture and wrote, "Happy Birthdayyyyy to my life ⁦@LakshmiManchu⁩ akka :) Soo proud of all the great work you are doing. Proud to be your brother always and thanks for always being their for me as a Mother and best friend wishing u the best of everything akka :) God bless you Shambo."

Happy Birthdayyyyy to my life ⁦@LakshmiManchu⁩ akka :) Soo proud of all the great work you are doing. Proud to be your brother always and thanks for always being their for me as a Mother and best friend 🙏🏼❤️ wishing u the best of everything akka :) God bless you🙏🏼❤️ Shambo pic.twitter.com/h0Kc6wZlSh — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) October 8, 2022

On the other hand, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a throwback picture of her and Lakshmi having fun at an outing. Wishing her 'soul sister', she wrote, "You are unapologetic, liberated, kindest and beautiful inside out .. always stay the way you are HRH .. you know I love you and though we aren’t celebrating together this year here is a bday memory we will never forget.. miss ya and have a greattttttt year."

Responding to Rakul's special shoutout, Lakshmi mentioned that they shall soon celebrate her birthday together and expressed her love for the actor.

Daughter of superstar Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu made her acting debut with the American television series Las Vegas, following which she made brief appearances in Desperate Housewives, Late Nights with my Lover and Mystery ER. For her projects, Lakshmi has received a SIIMA Award and two State Nandi Awards among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MANOJKMANCHU/ @LAKSHAMIMANCHU/ @RAKULPREET)