Manchu Manoj Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Don't Worry About Me, I'm Totally Fine'

Telugu star Manchu Manoj has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor informed on Wednesday. With the virus spreading exponentially across the globe, several celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Kareena Kapoor, among others have come under the scanner.

Manoj's diagnosis also comes when there's a drastic uptick in cases across India. Updating fans about his heath, the actor told them not to worry since he was doing 'totally fine'. He further thanked the healthcare staff for extending care.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 29, the Bindaas actor wrote, "Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions. Don't worry about me. I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings. thanking all the doctors and Nurses for the care #COVID19 #CovidTesting."

As soon as he made the announcement, fans flocked to the comments section and wished the actor a speedy recovery.

"Take care anna and be strong", one user quipped, while others poured messages like "Get well soon brother", "Stay home, stay safe".

The actor was last seen in the 2017 flick Okkadu Migiladu. The Telugu war drama was helmed by Ajay Andrews Nuthakki and also starred Anisha Ambrose and Nuthakki in pivotal roles. He was recently involved in the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections which took place between his brother Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj. Manoj also made a cameo appearance in the movie Operation 2019.

He recently clocked his mother Nirmala Devi Manchu's birthday. Posting an adorable glimpse of the mother-son duo on the occasion, the actor wrote, "Wishing the super lady of my life, my strength, support system and my first love Amma ,

A Very Happiest Birthday. Wishing you many many many more beautiful and healthy years ahead."

Last month, veteran star Kamal Haasan also tested positive for the virus after returning from his US trip.

"I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm in isolation. I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe.", he wrote while announcing his diagnosis.

