'Mandela' Review: Netizens Hail Yogi Babu's Performance; Call It A 'much Needed Movie'

A day after its television premiere on Sunday, the Yogi Babu-starrer Mandela debuted on Netflix on Monday. As soon as the film started streaming on the platform, a handful of viewers took to their social media handle and hailed the film for its plotline and performance of the star cast. So far, the film has bagged a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. On a related note, here are a few detailed tweets, which are public reviews of Yogi Babu starrer Mandela.

Mandela Review: What netizens have to say about it?

The majority of review tweets for Mandela praised the "outstanding" performance of Yogi Babu. The plot and writing of the film also garnered praises from the moviegoers. And, on the other hand, a section of viewers proclaimed that the film was much needed ahead of the election in India. Compliments such as "thought-provoking", "extraordinary", "brilliant", and "a perfect political satire", were commonly used in public review. Meanwhile, director Madonne Ashwin also bagged a few words of praises from netizens for the "fab execution" of the story.

A perfect political satire with dark humour from the team of Mandela, @iYogiBabu's acting, strongly sketched characters and the Plot makes the movie a enjoyable one!! Perfect timing release from the team!! Hatsoff to the director!!#MandelaReview — Emmikrish (@emmikrish) April 5, 2021

What a brilliant brilliant political satire this is! Strong, thought-provoking and extraordinary writing from @madonneashwin. Sometimes, the art of film-making makes me go awestruck, this is one such film. Hats off to the director and @iYogiBabu! Killed it. â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ #MandelaReview — Arvindh Santhosham (@YaaruDaHindu) April 5, 2021

#Mandela .. The best in recent time I would say .... Bestest writing part and the content which got delivered.. Covered almost all the important issues and which is required at this point .. could have released a week before ..Yogi babu merattal ðŸ’¥ðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰. #MandelaReview 1/2.… — Yazhini (@Yazhinisiddhu) April 5, 2021

#mandela Most needed movie before electionðŸ‘

Yogi babu at best ðŸ”¥

Decent screenplay with good script..

Best for Ott platform and TV premiere â¤#MandelaOnVijayTV #MandelaReview — gowthamkarthikeyan (@gowtham26love) April 5, 2021

About Mandela plot

Mandela is set in the backdrop of a remote village where the limited number of eligible voters are divided by caste lines. Meanwhile, Rathnam (G. M. Sundar) and Mathi (Kanna Ravi) are half brothers, however, they belong to different castes. While Rathnam looks after the north part of the village, Mathi heads the south. On the other hand, their father (Sangili Murugan), who is a decent and honest man, is the head of the village panchayat. The story of the film unfolds when Sangil's character falls sick and refuses to pick any of his sons as his political heir. Yogi Babu is seen playing the character of a barber, who unwillingly becomes a deciding voter between two contesting political parties.

About Mandela cast

Apart from Yogi Babu, the ensemble star cast of the film also features Sangili Murugan, GM Sundar, Sheela Rajkumar and Kanna Ravi, among others. Mandela, produced by S Sashikanth, premiered on television two days before the Tamil Nadu elections.

