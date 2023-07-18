Mangalvaaram Teaser: RX 100 Director Ajay Bhupathi Sets An Ominous Tone | Watch

Director Ajay Bhupathi has been working his way up with his projects. The director made his debut with RX 100 in 2018, which eventually earned him the SIMMA Award in 2019 for Best Debut Director. He followed it up with the 2021 film Maha Samudram, which featured the star power of Siddharth and Sherwanand. Now, he is soon to debut with his third directorial effort with Mangalavaaram.

3 things you need to know:

Ajay Bhupathi started his directorial career with RX 100.

He now gears up for his latest film Mangalavaaram.

Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath has given the background score for the film.

Payal Rajput reunites with Ajay Bhupathi

The teaser suggests that the film is going to be a psychedelic experience. It opens with several residents of a village standing around. As a strange set of sounds emerge with a man, they find themselves to be puzzled and try to figure out their meaning and origin. The identity of the man is not revealed. However, a sudden glimpse of a small boy walking in a dark alley is shown, which is transitioned to a man walking around with fire surrounding him.

The Mangalavaaram teaser then reveals a man using an idol face mask in order to hide himself from the crowd. Suddenly, a shot of Payal Rajput, who’d worked with Bhupathi before, appears wearing the same mask in a flashback scene. The music for the teaser has been composed by Kantara’s Ajaneesh Loknath. The 2022 hit was unnerving in a way that appropriated the film.

Mangalvaaram to be a suspense thriller?

The film, being made by A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works, is touted to be a suspense thriller set in the 1990s. While it can be confirmed by the teaser, a supernatural element to the story is also hinted at. The film is also said to be pan-Indian and will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. It has also been rumoured that Ajay Bhupathi is currently working with Nagarjuna on an upcoming project.