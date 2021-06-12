Mani Ratnam And Other Directors With Whom R Madhavan Has Worked More Than Once

R Madhavan is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry. Be it Bollywood, Tollywood, or Kollywood, R Madhavan has captivated the audience with his performances. Director Mani Ratnam has directed many critically acclaimed movies featuring R Madhavan. The collaboration of the duo has given the audiences some of the most memorable movies. Also, take a look at other directors that R Madhavan has worked with more than once.

1. Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam and R Madhavan have collaborated for almost 5-6 movies over the years. Alaipayuthey was the first movie that the duo worked together for. The movie featured Madhavan and Shalini in the lead role and explores the tensions of married life between two young people who elope. The movie was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2001 and was later remade as Saathiya in Hindi.

R Madhavan also featured in Mani Ratnam's epic period film Guru which also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Roshan Seth. The movie was premiered at The Cannes film festival in 2007. A few of Mani Ratnam's movies that the actor was a part of are Dumm Dumm Dumm, Kannathil Muthamittal, and Aaytha Ezhuthu.

2. Gautam Menon

Gautam Menon and R Madhavan first worked together for the movie Tamil Movie Minnale which was later remade into Hindi as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Gautam Menon also directed R Madhavan's Bollywood debut movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The actor gained widespread popularity for his role of Maddy in the romantic drama. The movie over the years has been considered a cult classic. The movie also features Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

3. Nishikanth Kamat

Nishikanth Kamat and R Madhavan first worked together in the Tamil movie Evano Oruvan. The movie marked Nishikanth's Tamil directional debut and was a remake of his critically acclaimed Marathi film, Dombivli Fast. The next movie that the duo worked on was the crime thriller Mumbai Meri Jaa. The movie deals with the aftermath of the 11 July 2006 Mumbai train bombings. The movie also featured Soha Ali Khan, Irrfan Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Kay Kay Menon. The movie received critical acclaim upon its release.

IMAGE: R MADHAVAN'S INSTAGRAM

