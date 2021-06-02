Mani Ratnam Birthday: Fans Trend #PonniyinSelvan On Twitter As The Filmmaker Turns 65

Legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam is celebrating his birthday today on June 2. He made his directorial debut in the movie Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983) starring Anil Kapoor. Known for his terrorism trilogy, Roja, Bombay, and Dil Se... Mani Ratnam has given several masterpieces to Indian cinema. The ace filmmaker's fans send him birthday wishes and showed excitement for his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. On Mani Ratnam's birthday, check out how fans were trending the hashtag #PonniyinSelvan on Twitter.

Mani Ratnam's fans trend #PonniyinSelvan

On Mani Ratnam's birthday, thousands of fans wished him on Twitter with the hashtags #HBDManiRatnamSir and also showed excitement for his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. One of the users commented, "Wishing our legendary director #ManiRatnam sir, a very happy birthday. Looking forward to #PonniyinSelvan". Several fans mentioned that they are eagerly waiting for the movie Ponniyin Selvan. Another user added stills from Mani Ratnam's movies and wrote, "Wishing picasso of indian proud arts to have a safest happy birthday who gave a Ever faded Masterpiece & eagerly looking forward for #PonniyinSelvan".

#HBDManiRatnamSir



Wishing picasso of indian proud arts to have a safest happy birthday who gave a Ever faded Masterpiece🙏 & eagerly looking forward for #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/GWTwEoeTtP — Sundhar Sr. (@SundharSr12) June 2, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to the Legendary director Mani Ratnam. 🥺🎂❤️May God Bless you with everything you want sir. We are badly waiting for #PonniyinSelvan . #ManiRatnam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/U6B9ISe4GG — Aishwarya as Nandini(PonniyinSelvan)'ll b Historic (@badass_aishfan) June 2, 2021

Wishing the legendary film maker Mani Ratnam sir, a very happy birthday. I am not from your generation but i love to watch your movies a lot. Eagerly waiting for you #PonniyinSelvan #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lVl7ba9uhB — Kumar N Abinash (@KumarNAbinash1) June 2, 2021

More about Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is based on the Tamil novel of the same name. The novel is written by Kalki Krishnamurthy and holds a critically acclaimed status. The novel is divided into five volumes and focuses on the life of Arulmozhivarman. Arulmozhivarman went on to become one of the greatest Chola emperors named Rajaraja Chola I. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rehman will be composing the music for this historical drama. It will be produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Chiyaan Vikram is expected to play the role of Chola King Adithya Karikaalan. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Lal, Riyaz Khan, Mohan Raman, and Vijayakumar. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mani Ratnam is also collaborating with Jayendra Panchapakesan for the movie Navarasa. It is a Netflix anthology based on the Indian concept of Navarasas. The proceeds from Navarasa will help over 10,000 workers in the Tamil film industry. The movie stars Suriya, Siddharth, Parvathy, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, and Aditi Balan in pivotal roles.

