Mani Ratnam Hospitalised With COVID Symptoms Post 'Ponniyin Selvan' Teaser Launch

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated period drama, Ponniyin Selvan, has been hospitalised. According to various media reports, the six-time National Award-winning filmmaker was rushed to the hospital after he showed COVID-19 symptoms.

The filmmaker's medical update comes 10 days after Ratnam attended the teaser launch of his highly ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part I. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and others in key roles. Amid speculations about his condition, the news of his hospitalisation was confirmed by film critic Sathish Kumar.

While sending speedy recovery wishes to the director, Kumar wrote, "Director #Maniratnam has been admitted in the hospital. Praying for a speedy recovery" on Twitter. Further details on the director's health are awaited.

While Ponniyin Selvan: Part I is still a few months away from its release, its makers have begun fueling fans' excitement with regular updates. After introducing the film's cast and their individual posters, the makers finally gave a glimpse of the film with its most awaited teaser.

The upcoming film has drawn its inspiration from a Tamil novel written by Kalki, which was further serialised in the 1950s and has remained a favourite for readers ever since. The upcoming movie will be released in two parts. PS1's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the struggles and glorious power of the Chola empire. Apart from Aishwarya, and Vikram, the ensemble star cast include Trisha Krishnan and Karthi in significant roles.

