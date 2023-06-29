Mani Ratnam, Karthi, Shankar Grace Ravi K Chandran's Son's Wedding

Quick links:
Popular cinematographer Ravi K Chandran's son Santhana Krishnan tied the knot with his fiance Manini Mishra on June 29. The couple's wedding ceremony took place in Chennai in the morning.
While Manini wore a bright red and golden traditional saree with temple jewellery during the ceremony, Santhana complemented her in a white kurta with golden detailing and veshti.
After the conclusion of the wedding rituals, the couple posed for the cameras together in all smiles. Several popular faces were also in attendance at their wedding.
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds for their journey ahead.
Not just Ponniyin Selvan- 2 director Mani Ratnam, but filmmaker Shankar also made time to attend the wedding ceremony of Santhana and Manini. The director has been busy with his film Indian 2.
Popular Indian actor Karthi Sivakumar graced the ceremony with his presence and posed with the newlyweds. He was seen in Mani Ratnam's PS - 1 and PS- 2.
Cinematographer RD Rajasekar and AR Murugadoss were also in attendance at Santhana's marriage ceremony.
Rajiv Menon, who is a well-known director and actor, marked his presence at the event in a white kurta and veshti. Rajiv Menon attended the event with his wife Latha.