Mani Ratnam Becomes First Tamil Director To Join The Oscar Panel

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recently added 398 new members to its panel. Among international celebrities such as Ke Huy Quan and Taylor Swift, many Indian stars have also made it to the list. Those Indian names include veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and more.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang made the announcement of 398 members joining the Oscar panel.

The filmmaker has directed movies like Ponniyin Selvan, Dil Se, Raavan, and more.

Mani Ratnam rose to fame for his film titled Mouna Ragam starring Kamal Haasan in 1986.

Mani Ratnam becomes the first Tamil director to join Oscar committee

Veteran director Mani Ratnam was invited with several other Indian celebrities to join the Oscar committee. With that, he became the first Tamil director to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The announcement was made on Wednesday (June 28).

(AR Rahman congratulates Mani Ratnam for joining the Oscar panel. | Image: AR Rahman/Twitter)

Soon after the news of his joining the prestigious Oscar panel surfaced, music composer AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle to congratulate him. The musician wrote, "Congratulations Mani Ratnam sir for becoming a member of the Academy." The Jai Ho singer further welcomed Mani Ratnam to the club after naming a few of his hit films like Dil Se, Roja, Ponniyin Selvan, and more.

Indian members who have joined the Oscar panel

Executives and artists from across the globe were extended invitations by the Academy to become esteemed members of the panel in 2023. Those who received the invitations from India include Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chaitanya Tamhane, Sabu Cyril, Shaunak Sen, and more. Some more names include Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, lyricist Chandrabose, and cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, among others.