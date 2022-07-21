Mani Ratnam Resumes Work Post Hospitalisation, 'He Has Fully Recovered'

Days after six-time National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam was hospitalised, he has resumed work. According to various media reports, the six-time National Award-winning filmmaker was rushed to the hospital after he showed COVID-19 symptoms. Now, it has been informed that the director has returned to work after recuperating from the illness.

South film critic Ramesh Bala gave an update about the director and informed that he was not diagnosed with COVID-19. For the unversed, the Guru director was hospitalised on July 19, after almost 10 days when Ratnam attended his next Ponniyin Selvan's teaser launch.

Director Mani Ratnam health update

Several media reports stated then that the director was rushed to the hospital after he showed COVID-19 symptoms. However, with the latest health update coming in, it is clear now that he was not diagnosed with the virus and just had a high fever. While sharing an update about his health, Bala wrote, "Dir #ManiRatnam has resumed work... He only had a fever... Luckily no Covid...He has fully recovered..."

The news of his hospitalisation was confirmed by film critic Sathish Kumar. "Director #Maniratnam has been admitted to the hospital. Praying for a speedy recovery (sic)" he had tweeted. Meanwhile, fans have been excitedly waiting for the release of the director's highly ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part I. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and others in key roles.

While Ponniyin Selvan: Part I is still a few months away from its release, its makers have begun fueling fans' excitement with regular updates. After treating fans with various first-look posters, the teaser of the much-awaited was launched that explained the glorious power of the Chola empire. The upcoming film has drawn its inspiration from a Tamil novel written by Kalki, which was further serialised in the 1950s and has remained a favourite for readers ever since. Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts. PS1's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the struggles of the Chola empire. Apart from Aishwarya, and Vikram, the ensemble star cast includes Trisha Krishnan and Karthi in significant roles.

