Mani Ratnam Says He Wanted Rekha To Play Nandini In His Period Drama Instead Of Aishwarya

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently basking in the success of his latest period drama Ponniyin Selvan-1. Ratnam had reportedly worked on the movie not for a few years but for several decades. The director recently revealed that he was willing to make the film back in the 1980s and wanted to cast Rekha as Nandini.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Mani Ratnam talked about his latest magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and revealed that he wanted to make the film in the 1980s. Talking about the film's cast that he had in mind decades ago, the Raavan helmer revealed he wanted Bollywood veteran Rekha to portray the role of Princess of Pazhuvoor, Nandini. However, the filmmaker never approached Rekha and eventually made the film in the 2020s casting Aishwarya Rai for the role.

He said, "In those days, in the 80s when I was thinking of making this, her (Rekha’s) name did come to my mind. That’s what I was thinking at the time, but I never approached her."

Mani Ratnam on working with Aishwarya Rai in PS-1

Ponniyin Selvan-1 marked Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai's third collaboration after Iruvar and Raavan. During the chat, Ratnam was asked if he was excited about working with the Guru star again, and he revealed he rather wanted the film's cast to be excited about the film. The director averred that it is the actors who make time to star in a movie which is why he wants them to be invested in the story and not in him. Talking about Aishwarya's previous work, he added, "And Nandini is completely different from what she has done before."

Details about Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama that draws inspiration from Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel compilation for the same name. The film features the struggles and glorious power of the Chola empire before Ponniyin Selvan became Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest emperors in Indian history. The film casts Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Shobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and more. The film hit the theatres on September 30 and has received a positive response from both critics and the audience.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/@legendaryrekha