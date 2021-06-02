Mani Ratnam's Birthday: Aditi Rao Hydari Drops A Sweet Wish For The Filmmaker

Mani Ratnam, who is an Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer predominantly working in Tamil cinema celebrates his 65th birthday on June 2, 2021. On the occasion of Mani Ratnam's birthday, actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with the director. In the caption, she penned a note in which she thanked him for “being the best teacher” and for the “magic of cinema.” Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram post below.

Aditi Rao Hydari drops a sweet wish on Mani Ratnam's birthday

Aditi shared a monochromatic picture in which she can be seen standing behind Mani Ratnam and hugging him. The duo flashed smiles towards the camera amidst a get-together where one can see several people in the background. She penned a note in her caption that read, “Happy happiest birthday my favouritestestestest #ManiSir. To many many endless years of making movies, your infectious energy, good health,happiness and golf! Thank you for being the best teacher, parent, mentor, captain. Thank you for the magic of cinema, for making me (us) enjoy every bit of the journey of making a film. Thank you always for making me believe that dreams come true. Thank you for being you. You’re the best forever.” Fans and followers loaded her post by dropping red heart emojis. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A look at Mani Ratnam movies and more

Mani Ratnam has won numerous awards including six National Film Awards and was also honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2002, for his contributions to the cinema. He started his career as a consultant and entered the film industry in 1983 with the Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi starring Anil Kapoor.

However, Mani’s subsequent films failed and it was his fifth directorial outing, Mouna Ragam established him as a leading filmmaker in Tamil cinema. He is known for films such as Nayakan, Roja, Bombay, Dil Se.. and many more. He produced, wrote and directed the film Kaatru Veliyidai that starred Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The movie narrated the story of an Indian Air Force pilot and it received two National Film Awards.

