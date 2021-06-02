Mani Ratnam's Birthday: From Roja To Bombay, A Look At Director's Best Movies

Mani Ratnam has given several masterpieces to Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. The ace filmmaker started his career in 1983 with the film Pallavi Anupallavi featuring Anil Kapoor. He is popularly tagged as the Salman Rushdie of Indian cinema who has touched all the aspects of the movies. Mani Ratnam celebrates his birthday today on June 2 and on this occasion, take a look at some of his best movies.

Best of Mani Ratnam's movies

Roja

Roja is a 1992 romantic-thriller film directed by Mani Ratnam. Featuring Arvind Swami and Madhoo in lead roles, Roja is a story of an innocent yet determined woman who wages a lone battle to get back her husband who has been abducted by the Kashmiri militants. The movie was widely appreciated and the chemistry between the duo gained major recognition. The film's soundtrack also received immense popularity. Roja went on to win three National Awards and has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

Bombay

One of the classic masterpieces from Mani Ratnam's movies list, Bombay is a 1995 Tamil romantic drama starring Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Bombay is set around the time of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the aftermath leading to the horror of Hindu-Muslim riots in the country, it depicts the love story between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl. Bombay won National Award for best film and has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Thalapati

Thalapati is a 1991 crime drama helmed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Rajinikanth and Mammootty, with Arvind Swami, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana, and Geetha in supporting roles. It is a story that drew inspiration from the Mahabharat and the characters written on the lines of the relationship between Duryodhan and Karna. The movie was a critical and commercial success and has an IMDb rating of 8.5.

Anjali

Anjali is a 1990 film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. It stars Raghuvaran, Revathi, Master Tarun, Baby Shruti Vijaykumar, and Baby Shamili in the leading roles. Anjali was critically acclaimed, winning three National Film Awards, and has an IMDb rating of 8.2. The film deals with the story of a dying mentally disabled child and the emotional trauma experienced by her family.

Guru

Guru is a 2007 romantic drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie starred Aishwarya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, and R Madhavan in lead roles. It also features Vidya Balan and Roshan Seth in pivotal roles. Guru was largely based on the life of one of India’s biggest industrial icons, Dhirubhai Ambani. The movie was a critical success and has an IMDb rating of 7.7.

