Mani Ratnam's Birthday: Mahesh Babu Wishes The Cinematic Genius On His Birthday

Director Mani Ratnam turned 65 on Tuesday and actor Mahesh Babu posted a birthday message on Twitter for the cinematic genius. Mahesh Babu wrote in his post, “Wishing the cinematic genius #ManiRatnam sir, a very happy birthday. Good health and happiness always!”

Mani Ratnam and Mahesh Bahu are yet to be a part of the same project. They have not worked on a film together yet but were almost going to work together in 2016. Ratnam had planned to cast Mahesh Babu for his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan and had also approached the actor for the same. But due to some internal problems, Mahesh Babu could not be a part of the film. Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in 2022 and features actors like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi in prominent roles.

Many fans of the director also wished Mani Ratnam on his birthday and included collage and clips from his movies. One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Legend #ManiRatnam” and added a video that featured many clips from Mani Ratnam’s popular films. Another fan made a witty note and wrote, “I didn’t know travelling in the bus can be so romantic until Mani Ratnam conceived it. Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam.” She added some of the clips of Mani Ratnam’s movie which featured travelling in a bus. Another fan regarded him as the Picasso of Indian Proud arts and wrote, “Wishing Picasso of Indian Proud arts to have a Safest Happy birthday who gave a Ever faded Masterpiece. His Frames can Speak when lips cant. Thank you for giving such a classics sir. No one Is eagerly Looking forward for Ponniyin selvan Than me.”

Mani Ratnam's movies

Mani Ratnam has been regarded as a celebrated director of the film industry. In 1987, Mani Ratnam directed the film Nayakan starring Kamal Hassan, and that gained him a lot of popularity. The movie was based on the real story of the underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar. Nayakan was included in Time Magazine’s All-Time 100 Greatest Movies list in 2005. Mani Ratnam also directed a popular movie, Geethanjali which won him the National Film Award in 1990. Among his Hindi movies, he is well known for the Terrorism trilogy of Roja, Bombay, and Dil Se. His movies Guru and Yuva also made quite an impact on his audience

