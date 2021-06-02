Mani Ratnam's Birthday: Netizens Shower Wishes For The 'Bombay' Director

Mani Ratnam celebrates his birthday on June 2. The ace filmmaker made his directorial debut with the movie Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983) starring Anil Kapoor. Mani Ratnam is known for his movies like Roja, Bombay, Thalapati, and Guru among others. Mani Ratnam's die-hard fans are also excited for his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. On the occasion of the filmmaker's birthday, netizens sent in warm wishes for the filmmaker.

Fans shower birthday wishes on Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam is known for his work in the Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries. Fans of the filmmaker took to Twitter to shower him with birthday wishes. Many of his fans tagged him as a 'legend' while other's appreciated his movies that have gained a cult status in these recent years. One of the users made a collage of Mani Ratnam's movies and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam sir".

Another user appreciated his work and wrote, "The Man who Impressed Us with His Films, The Man Who Impressed Us with His Stories, The Man Who Impressed Us with His Talent! Wishing " The Guru " #ManiRatnam Sir a Happy Birthday Today". Fans also wished the director in unique ways by counting his achievements. One of the users wrote, "38 Years 27 Movies 6 National Awards 4 Filmfare 6 State Awards Padma Shri 1 Man #ManiRatnam. Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam sir."

Happy birthday maniratnam sir ❤

His movies are simply magical 💫 pic.twitter.com/q0bHvrrjbt — sathyabhama 🌛 (@radhavarmaa) June 2, 2021

38 Years

27 Movies

6 National Awards

4 Filmfare

6 State Awards

Padma Shri

1 Man#ManiRatnam

😍

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANIRATNAM#HappyBirthdayManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/nOsV1Obno4 pic.twitter.com/sxybl8qqLf — Kongu Naveen Director (@naveenkvg1410) June 2, 2021

The Man who Impressed Us with His Films, The Man Who Impressed Us with His Stories, The Man Who Impressed Us with His Talent ! Wishing " The Guru " #ManiRatnam Sir a Happy Birthday Today 😊



Waiting For Your Next Magic #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/PCck8YLHtj — Rahul . R (@TheRahulR) June 2, 2021

A look at Mani Ratnam's movies

Interestingly, Mani Ratnam has no formal education or training in filmmaking. After making his directorial debut with Pallavi Anu Pallavi, the director went on to make several critically acclaimed movies like Nayakan, Anjali, Thalapati, Bombay, and Iruvar among others. Mani Ratnam made his Bollywood debut with the movie Dil Se starring Manisha Koirala. He has directed Bollywood movies like Guru, Raavan, Yuva etc. His fifth directorial outing, Mouna Ragam (1986), established him as a leading filmmaker in Tamil cinema. Mani Ratnam is also well known for his terrorism trilogy that is Roja, Bombay, and Dil Se. The filmmaker was honoured with Padma Shri in 2002. Films like Roja, Bombay, Iruvar, Dil Se.. and Kannathil Muthamittal have been screened at many film festivals giving him international recognition.

