Mani Ratnam's 'Navarasa' Lights Up Burj Khalifa, Celebrates Tamil Cinema's Cultural Pride

The highly awaited Tamil anthology drama, Navarasa, premiered on Netflix on Friday, 6 August 2021, much to the excitement of the fans. In what can be called an 'iconic' moment for the movie, the streaming platform projected a teaser from the film’s trailer on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa causing an uproar on social media. The streaming giant touted this move as an effort to bring the excellence of Tamil cinema on a global stage. The video posted by Netflix India direct from Dubai's iconic sites is truly splendid; the montage displayed few glimpses from each of the films in the anthology while sharing clips of the trailer.

Navarasa makes a global mark in Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The epic project that gained worldwide recognition sees the collaboration of some of the most prolific and talented members of the Tamil film industry. It has been produced by industry veteran Mani Ratnam along with filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan. Navarasa (nine emotions) is based on the feelings of anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. It features stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajesh among others who were all put on display at the iconic landmark.

Along with sharing the video, Netflix India wrote, "While the spectacular creative community of Tamil cinema came together for this one-of-a-kind project, many leading icons of the industry graciously offered their services pro-bono contributing the proceeds from the films towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic”. Have a look.

The anthology will be helming some of the best music as artists like AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran and top cinematographers Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniam, Manoj Paramahamsa are also part of the project. As the actors guided the view of the skyscraper, the project's official music, Symphony Of Emotions, was heard in the background.

More about Mani Ratnam's Navarasa

The highly anticipated nine-part anthology Navarasa dropped on Netflix on Friday, 6 August 2021, and is set to depict each rasa (emotion) through each of its episodes. According to the makers, the project has been solely made for the purpose of charity and the proceedings from the film will benefit about 12,000 employees of the industry, who have lost work owing to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. The idea for the series was conceived when Mani Ratnam and Jayendra worked on activities for social causes and planned to direct a project for a streaming service in order to help the daily-wage workers and other members from the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). The anthology marks the digital debut for Mani Ratnam and the production studio Madras Talkies.

