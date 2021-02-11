Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Is Eyeing A Big Diwali Release

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated historical drama films. According to the News Minute, the shoot of the film recently resumed in Hyderabad. It is said that the team is planning to release the film in Diwali. However, Ponniyin Selvan release date hasn't been revealed yet. Here's everything you need to know about the film.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan to be released in Diwali

Ponniyin Selvan's shoot recently resumed in Hyderabad after a gap of almost ten months. The shoot of the film is said to get completed by March. The team is eyeing a big Diwali release, however, the dates are yet to be confirmed. The shoot is currently taking place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. A few months ago it was reported that the team would travel to Sri Lanka for the next schedule of the film. However, the makers of the film postponed the trip because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ponniyin Selvan cast will feature actors like Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among many others. Aishwarya is said to play a double role in the film. The poster of the film was released in January 2020. The poster features an elegant sword with two panthers carved on its handle. 'Beginning of the Golden Era' is the tagline of the film. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a Tamil novel by the same name written by Kalki. The plot will revolve around the story of the early days of Rajaraja Chola I who went on to become the emperor of the Chola Dynasty.

The crew of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

The poster revealed the cast of the film as well as the other crew. According to the poster, AR Rahman will be composing the music for Ponniyin Selvan. Ravi Varman will be seen as the DOP of the film while Sreekar Prasad will be editing it. Writer Jeyamohan has written the dialogues of the film. The screenplay of the film is written by Mani Ratnam himself along with Kumaravel. Thotta Tharani is the production designer while Sham Kaushal will be seen directing the action scenes in the period drama.

