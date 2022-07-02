Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' To Be Out In 2 Parts: 'PS-1' To Release On THIS Date

The multi-starrer film Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by Mani Ratnam, is one of the most awaited flicks of 2022. While the film stars Vikram in the lead role, it will also see Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play the leading lady. The Bollywood star announced that the upcoming film will hit the screens in 2022 in July, last year. After much anticipation, the makers of the film have finally announced its release date along with a motion poster.

The makers of the upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan recently unveiled its release date. The makers took to their official social media handles and shared a motion poster of the film. The poster read, "THE CHOLAS ARE COMING," as the release date of the film flashed on the screens. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Mani Ratnam's Pan-India film Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The magnum opus features a stellar cast, which includes Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. It also features Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Jayaram, Parthiban and Prakash Raj.

Ponniyin Selvan's plot

The upcoming period drama is based on the eponymous Tamil novel by Kalki, which was serialised in the 1950s and has remained readers' favourite ever since. The film's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the power struggles in the Chola empire as their enemies begin to act as catalysts. The film follows the period before the son of RIver Kaveri, Pnniyin Selvan, who later becomes Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.

While Mani Ratnam has worked on the film for years, Ponniyin Selvan is jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The movie will be released in two instalments. Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman scored the film's music, while Ravi Varman handled its cinematography. The movie is reportedly filled with stellar technicians who have been working with Mani Ratnam. The makers of the film have also promised more news and updates regarding the film in the coming week.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb