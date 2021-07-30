Mani Ratnam's Wife Shares BTS Photos From The Sets Of 'Ponniyin Selvan'; See Pictures

Mani Ratnam's upcoming epic historical drama film Ponniyin Selvan has been shooting amidst the strict rules and regulations of COVID-19 in Puducherry. Recently Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the setts of the movie. The photos featured crew members in blue camouflage outfits.

Mani Ratnam's wife shares BTS pics from the sets of 'Ponniyin Selvan'

The photos from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan shared by Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini Hasan recently went viral on social media. The photos featured crew members in full blue camouflage suits. As she shared the pictures she wrote "They are not Spider-M’en or supermen but camera technicians. Dressed in blue suits as camouflage."

More about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming Tamil epic historical drama film written, directed and by Mani Ratnam. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The movie features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles. The music of the movie will be composed by A.R Rahman. The movie is scheduled to release in April 2022. The shooting of the movie was halted due to rising cases of COVID-19, the shoot was resumed in July in Puducherry.

Varalaxmi meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on sets of 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Varalaxmi took to her Instagram and shared that she along with her sister Pooja Sarathkumar had met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. She also thanked her father Sarathkumar who took them to meet Aishwarya. Taking to her Instagram she wrote "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan. Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth were so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may God shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar. I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Image: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.