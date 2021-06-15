Manivannan's Death Anniversary: TS Suresh Remembers Director, Poses Question To Fans

It has been eight years since popular Tamil director and actor Manivannan's death. The actor who is known for his performances in popular movies like Mudhalvan, Sangamam and Ullathai Allitha passed away on June 15, 2013, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 58. On Manivannan's death anniversary, film editor TS Suresh took to his Twitter account to remember the actor and director.

TS Suresh remembers director Manivannan on his death anniversary

Manivannan worked in over 400 Tamil films in his career and to honour his death TS Suresh took to Twitter and asked his followers to comment on what has been their favourite movie or performance of the artist. Along with the tweet, he shared a black and white picture of the late actor/director working on a film set behind the cameras.

Remembering writer/director/actor Manivannan on his 8th death anniversary. 🕯️🌹 What's your favourite work/film/performance of him? pic.twitter.com/eSmXeo4LUk — T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) June 15, 2021

Netizens comment on their favourite Manivannan movie

Remembering the late actor and director's contribution to the Tamil cinema, many fans took to their respective Twitter handles to note down their favourite film or performance of his. One user pointed out that Manivannan was one of the most versatile directors in Tamil cinema and shared that he has explored various genres of movies through his work. Another user noted down their favourite movies of Manivannan and wrote, "100avathu Naal, 24 Mani Neram, Jallikattu and the Classic Amaithi Padai." Take a look.

One of the most versatile directors Tamil movies has seen.. From a thriller in 100 days to love story in chinna tambi periya tambi to political thriller in amaidi padai to a family drama like gopurangal saivathillai.. look at the genres he has explored.. mind boggling. HBD Sir. pic.twitter.com/QnDLwEO8qP — ♬Stanleee♬ (@5tanleee) June 15, 2021

100avathu Naal, 24 Mani Neram, Jallikattu and the Classic Amaithi Padai. — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) June 15, 2021

Ulathai allitha, avvai shanmugi, metukudi, mudhalvan, suryavamsam, thai maaman, — Kollywood Guru (@CoolBuddyKool) June 15, 2021

Amaidhi padai anyday 🔥💯 — Arun Ponerul (@arunponerul4) June 15, 2021

A look at TS Suresh's movies

TS Suresh is a film editor mainly focusing on Tamil cinema. He made his debut in 2010 with the Tamil movie Thamizh Padam. Prior to his debut, TS Suresh worked as an assistant editor to Lewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez and has worked on several popular movies like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Vaaranam Aayiram and Ghajini. A year later, he ventured into Malayalam cinema with the movie Oru Marubhoomikkadha and in 2012 made his Telugu debut with the movie Love Failure. The same year he also stepped into Bollywood with Tezz and also worked on the 2013 Bollywood movie Rangrezz. TS Suresh is currently filming for the Tamil movie Poochandi and will also serve as the editor for upcoming movies Palaandu Vaazhga and Rendavathu Padam.

