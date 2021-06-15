Last Updated:

Manivannan's Death Anniversary: TS Suresh Remembers Director, Poses Question To Fans

On June 15, 2013, popular Tamil actor and director Manivanna breathed his last. Film editor TS Suresh remembers the director on his death anniversary.

It has been eight years since popular Tamil director and actor Manivannan's death. The actor who is known for his performances in popular movies like Mudhalvan, Sangamam and Ullathai Allitha passed away on June 15, 2013, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 58. On Manivannan's death anniversary, film editor TS Suresh took to his Twitter account to remember the actor and director.

TS Suresh remembers director Manivannan on his death anniversary

Manivannan worked in over 400 Tamil films in his career and to honour his death TS Suresh took to Twitter and asked his followers to comment on what has been their favourite movie or performance of the artist. Along with the tweet, he shared a black and white picture of the late actor/director working on a film set behind the cameras. 

Netizens comment on their favourite Manivannan movie

Remembering the late actor and director's contribution to the Tamil cinema, many fans took to their respective Twitter handles to note down their favourite film or performance of his. One user pointed out that Manivannan was one of the most versatile directors in Tamil cinema and shared that he has explored various genres of movies through his work. Another user noted down their favourite movies of Manivannan and wrote, "100avathu Naal, 24 Mani Neram, Jallikattu and the Classic Amaithi Padai." Take a look.

A look at TS Suresh's movies 

TS Suresh is a film editor mainly focusing on Tamil cinema. He made his debut in 2010 with the Tamil movie Thamizh Padam. Prior to his debut, TS Suresh worked as an assistant editor to Lewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez and has worked on several popular movies like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Vaaranam Aayiram and Ghajini. A year later, he ventured into Malayalam cinema with the movie Oru Marubhoomikkadha and in 2012 made his Telugu debut with the movie Love Failure. The same year he also stepped into Bollywood with Tezz and also worked on the 2013 Bollywood movie Rangrezz. TS Suresh is currently filming for the Tamil movie Poochandi and will also serve as the editor for upcoming movies Palaandu Vaazhga and Rendavathu Padam.

