Manjima Mohan Was 'nervous' While Shooting First Scene Of 'Tughlaq Durbar'; Here's Why

Manjima Mohan, who will play a pivotal role in Vijay Sethupati starrer Tughlaq Durbar, on Thursday took to her social media to share that she was nervous while shooting her first scene from the film. Manjima Mohan revealed that she was supposed to walk towards the camera in the scene.

However, since she had a ruptured Achilles tendon, it was difficult for her walk without limping. But debutant director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal asked Manjima to give her best and worry of none. She did the same, and the scene turned out well, she said.

Check out the post:

Manjima Mohan, in the social media post, imparted a motivating message for everyone. She said, "Sometimes we think we are not capable of doing something until we actually give it a try." (sic) Tughlaq Durbar, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Manjima Mohan in the lead, is touted to be a suspense-thriller. The first poster of Tughlaq Durbar was recently released by the makers, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Check out Tughlaq Durbar's poster:

Tughlaq Durbar also features veteran actor R Parthiban in a prominent role. Tughlaq Durbar marks the directorial debut of Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The forthcoming movie is produced by Seven Screen Studio and is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Manjima Mohan is busy with her new online venture, which she started a few days back. Talking about her online venture, in an old interview with an online portal, Manjima Mohan said that One In a Million Talent (venture) is a new social media initiative, where she brings to light some unrecognised talents. It is run by Manjima Mohan and her friends.

In the media interview, Manjima Mohan said that artists only work for appreciation and putting out a post on social media will help them garner that. She added that she intends to take the social media initiative to another level. However, nothing has been decided yet.

Manjima Mohan's forthcoming movies

Manjima Mohan has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She has Kalathil Sandhippom with Jiiva, Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Thereafter, Manjima has FIR with Vishnu Vishal, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John. Talking about her role in FIR, Manjima Mohan said that she plays the role of a lawyer, who appears in the most crucial points of Vishnu Vishal's life.

