Manjiri Oak's Stunning Transformation: From Traditional Sarees To Fresh Western Look

Manjiri Oak’s contribution to the entertainment field has been immense, as she has produced several hit films. Manjiri Oak, who is the wife of actor-director Prasad Oak, is also considered as a talented fashionista, as she never fails to impress her fans with her unique fashion statements. Her fashion choices have evolved with time. From donning contemporary designs to traditional wear and fashionable skirt, Manjiri Oak has left fans surprised with her sense of style. Here are some pictures of Manjiri Oak, which prove that her transformation over the years is nothing but inspirational.

Manjiri Oak's fashion transformation

As seen in the picture shared by Manjiri Oak, she can be seen in sheer white saree, which she paired with a stunning multi-colour blouse. Keeping her look traditional, Manjiri can be seen wearing silver jewellery to complete her look. With a few rings, nude-lips and a red bindi, she is giving primary ethnic goals to her fans.

As seen in the picture shared, Manjiri can be seen in a one-piece floral-inspired outfit. Teaming her look with the silver hoop earrings, Manjiri went for open tresses. With pink lips and light make-up, she completed her look.

In the above picture, Manjiri can be seen wearing a white dress which has a black strip all over. Her dress features a series of buttons in front, making her ensemble more pretty. She completed her look with a black sunnies, white sneakers and matching earrings. She gave credit to her son Mayank for capturing this shot and thanked Kshitee Jog and Hemant Dhome for gifting her a beautiful attire.

As seen in the picture shared, Manjiri Oak can be seen striking a pose for the camera in a Patiala dress, which has classic floral designs. She can be seen wearing a black full-sleeve Kurti with a stunning Patiala which has shades of blue and black. She completed her look with a silver nose pin and silver sandals.

In the above picture, Manjiri is seen wearing a pretty mini skirt which she paired with a cute off-shoulder top. Certainly looking charming, Manjiri decided to give photo shooting a chance in quarantine days. Her fresh new look pretty much makes her look more beautiful and youthful.

